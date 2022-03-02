2 crashes, 1 fatal, snarl traffic on I-95 in Md.

A pair of crashes, one of them fatal, snarled traffic on I-95 in Maryland Thursday afternoon.

A pair of crashes, one of them fatal, snarled traffic on I-95 in Maryland Thursday afternoon.

The left southbound lane of I-95 south of Maryland Route 216 was blocked for nearly three hours after the load attached to a small flatbed trailer came off, said WTOP’s Dave Dildine in the Traffic Center.

The incident was cleared at about 6 p.m., Dildine said.

Traffic was “heavy and slow from 175 past 32 and 216 before the Patuxent River,” he said before the scene was cleared.

Maryland State Police said the trailer became destabilized and is damaged. It’s unclear whether the truck itself or the trailer it was towing struck a guard rail, police said. No injuries were reported.

Separately, Maryland State Police said someone was killed when a single vehicle went off the road and down an embankment near Route 212.

Dildine said the incident didn’t cause a significant backup.