OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » Maryland News » Maryland's school board to…

Maryland’s school board to watch COVID-19 data ‘with optimism’ before removing mask policy

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

February 11, 2022, 1:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In response to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s request to dump the current school mask policy, the state’s school board says it will continue to watch “with optimism” current COVID-19 metrics before making a final decision. 

In a letter sent to WTOP Thursday night, President Clarence Crawford said the Maryland State Board of Education, along with the State Department of Education (MSDE), wants to prioritize “prioritize safe, full-time, in-person learning with minimal disruption.”

The board recently issued a new policy that gives Maryland public school districts three conditions to follow — based on improved COVID-19 data — in order to loosen mask mandates. The ‘off ramps’ school districts must follow include: 

  • At least 80% of the population to be fully vaccinated, as reported by the Maryland Department of Health.
  • A school principal or designated official confirms that 80% of school staff and students are fully vaccinated.
  • The county has gone 14 consecutive days of “moderate or low transmission rate” of COVID-19 cases, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting.

The board will review the state’s COVID-19 metrics at its monthly meeting, scheduled for Feb. 22. Crawford said it would continue to rely on “science, research, and guidance from public health experts, including the CDC and the Maryland Department of Health” before making any decisions.

“We look forward to working with you and stakeholders across the state to provide an excellent and equitable education for every Maryland child,” he said.

The board’s letter to Hogan can be read here.

Earlier on Thursday, Hogan asked the board to rescind its school masking policy “in light of dramatic improvements to our health metrics and the widespread availability of vaccines.”

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up