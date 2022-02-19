OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » Maryland News » Maryland joins states moving…

Maryland joins states moving toward ending Daylight Saving Times

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

February 19, 2022, 10:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Daylight Saving Time will arrive this year on March 13 at 2:00 am. But a bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly could end the twice-annual time change and make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“It’s a public health issue and the adjustments of the clock have real negative impacts on people…and in the end I think more people prefer Daylight Saving Time,” said Delegate Brian Crosby.

What’s going on here? Are Marylanders going to off by one hour from everybody else if the bill becomes law? No. It’s tied to legislative action elsewhere.

The bill that passed the Maryland House last week, and faces a test in the Senate, would make Daylight Saving Time permanent only when all the surrounding states enact the same legislation and the federal government amends its time code.

“Maryland doesn’t want to be left out, Delegate Crosby said. “Delaware has already enacted such a bill…there are bills in both Pennsylvania and Virginia Houses,”

Crosby estimates that more than 40 states have either passed or are considering legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“We are seeing quite a movement in this direction. Four years ago, this was hardly talked about,” he said.

Experts on sleep have argued for years that messing with the body’s circadian rhythm can have consequences for health and public safety.

“It’s increased suicides, miscarriages, car accidents…when we adjust clocks,” said Crosby, “In the end, I think most people prefer Daylight Saving Time…it is more sunlight at the end of the day and I think that provides or promotes healthier lifestyles,” Crosby said.

WTOP asked if permanent DST works for Maryland. Things got theoretical.

Crosby also said that permanent Daylight Saving Time would reduce crime and benefit small businesses. He expects the permanent change will eventually happen.

“The movement seems to be going this way,” said Crosby.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up