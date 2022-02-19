Maryland joins states moving toward ending Daylight Saving Times

What's going on here? Are Marylanders going to off by one hour from everybody else if the bill becomes law? No. It's tied to legislative action elsewhere.

Daylight Saving Time will arrive this year on March 13 at 2:00 am. But a bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly could end the twice-annual time change and make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“It’s a public health issue and the adjustments of the clock have real negative impacts on people…and in the end I think more people prefer Daylight Saving Time,” said Delegate Brian Crosby.

What’s going on here? Are Marylanders going to off by one hour from everybody else if the bill becomes law? No. It’s tied to legislative action elsewhere.

The bill that passed the Maryland House last week, and faces a test in the Senate, would make Daylight Saving Time permanent only when all the surrounding states enact the same legislation and the federal government amends its time code.

“Maryland doesn’t want to be left out, Delegate Crosby said. “Delaware has already enacted such a bill…there are bills in both Pennsylvania and Virginia Houses,”

HB126: Permanent Daylight Savings Time passed in the House of Delegates today. Ending biannual clock-change will keep our circadian rhythms healthy, lower crime, and help small businesses. I look forward to seeing this bill pass in the Senate.#Working4MD#LockTheClock pic.twitter.com/nCrgZqRobE — Brian Crosby (@BC4MD) February 17, 2022

Crosby estimates that more than 40 states have either passed or are considering legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“We are seeing quite a movement in this direction. Four years ago, this was hardly talked about,” he said.

Experts on sleep have argued for years that messing with the body’s circadian rhythm can have consequences for health and public safety.

“It’s increased suicides, miscarriages, car accidents…when we adjust clocks,” said Crosby, “In the end, I think most people prefer Daylight Saving Time…it is more sunlight at the end of the day and I think that provides or promotes healthier lifestyles,” Crosby said.

WTOP asked if permanent DST works for Maryland. Things got theoretical.

Crosby also said that permanent Daylight Saving Time would reduce crime and benefit small businesses. He expects the permanent change will eventually happen.

“The movement seems to be going this way,” said Crosby.