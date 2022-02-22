Maryland COVID-19 numbers continue decline

Maryland’s COVID-19 numbers are reaching their lowest levels in months, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

Maryland’s COVID-19 numbers have reached their lowest levels in months, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said in a statement Tuesday.

The seven-day test positivity rate fell to 2.92%, Hogan’s office said – the first time that number has been below 3% since last Nov. 6. The state has the fourth-lowest positivity rate in the country.

While that means the state is on the other side of the omicron-driven spike in positive tests, it’s worth pointing out that the rate is still on a plateau – that number stood at 0.9% in late June and hasn’t been below the present level since late July.

The case rate stands at 11.3 per 100,000 residents, Hogan’s office said — the lowest in the U.S. The rate bottomed out at 0.93 last June 29.

The number of Marylanders in hospitals is down to 540, down from the January peak of just under 3,500, Hogan’s office said; intensive care patients stand at 107, the lowest since August.

You can see all the numbers on the Maryland coronavirus dashboard.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.