Hogan honors Maryland crossing guard who saved student

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan awarded Cpl. Annette Goodyear of Cecil County's North East Police Department with a governor's citation at a Tuesday ceremony.

A Maryland police officer credited with saving a middle school student from being hit by a car has been honored with a governor’s citation.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan awarded Cpl. Annette Goodyear of Cecil County’s North East Police Department with a governor’s citation at a Tuesday ceremony.

Like so many Marylanders, I was moved by the video of Cpl. Annette Goodyear selflessly putting herself in harm’s way to save a young student from being hit by an oncoming car last week. Today I presented her with a governor’s citation for her incredible act of heroism. pic.twitter.com/xYXBGMdkc0 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 8, 2022

In a video posted to Facebook by Cecil County Executive Danielle Hernberger, Goodyear — who has served as a local crossing guard for more than a decade — is seen pushing a student out of harm’s way seconds before disaster.

“In the middle of guiding a student through the crosswalk, she noticed an oncoming car speeding down the street,” said a news release from Hogan’s office.

“As she saw the car quickly approaching the crosswalk, Cpl. Goodyear quickly jumped into action and sacrificed herself by pushing the student to safety and took the full impact from the oncoming car.”

The student was unharmed. Goodyear was treated for minor injuries.