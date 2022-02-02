Hogan discusses COVID-19, crime, tax relief, police support

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will highlight COVID-19 recovery, as well as proposals to fight violent crime, support the police and bring tax relief in his last State of the State speech Wednesday night.

In excerpts released before the speech, the term-limited Republican who is in his last year as Maryland’s chief executive, puts an emphasis on recovery from the pandemic.

“My message to you tonight is that we must all learn to live with this virus, not to live in fear of it,” Hogan said. “We can’t let it continue to dictate how we live our lives. … Of course we will continue to follow the data and the science, and we’ll keep fighting back with everything we’ve got.”

The governor also used the opportunity to call attention to his proposals to fight crime “on behalf of all the people who are sick and tired of all of the senseless violence.” Hogan called on lawmakers to pass legislation to increase penalties for people who use guns to commit violent crimes. He underscored a measure he supports to track and publish detailed information on the sentences that are handed down by judges for violent crimes.

As lawmakers consider how to manage a $4.6 billion state budget surplus, Hogan focused attention on tax relief he has included in his budget plan. He is calling for eliminating state income taxes on retirees and making permanent an enhanced income tax credit favored by Democrats for lower-income workers that was put into place last year as a temporary measure.

“Our fiscal health and our economy are stronger than they have been in decades. But changing Maryland for the better means continuing to help the working families and seniors on fixed income who are getting squeezed by inflation and higher costs,” the governor said.

Hogan also spoke of increasing support for police. The governor is proposing a three-year, $500 million investment in increased support for law enforcement.

“Homicides and violent crime waves are surging in nearly every major city all across the country,” Hogan said. “And the violence terrorizing our neighborhoods and cities is made worse by divisive politics and the demonization of the dedicated men and women who risk their lives every day to keep us safe.

For the second year, the governor is not giving the speech before a joint session of the General Assembly because of COVID-19. The House of Delegates, where the speech is traditionally given, has been holding pro forma sessions recently, with only a few lawmakers present for short periods, owing to the virus.

Hogan is scheduled to give his address Wednesday night from the Old Senate Chamber of the Maryland State House.

Sen. Will Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat who is the chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, was scheduled to give the Democrats’ response to the address.

