Disruptive school behavior would not lead to arrests under Md. bill

A proposed bill that would no longer classify disruptive behavior by students as a criminal offense passed the Maryland House of Delegates Thursday.

Under existing Maryland law, “disrupting school activities” can result in a student being arrested. According to the bill’s sponsor, Del. Sheila Ruth, D-Baltimore County, actions such as storming out of a classroom could result in arrest.

Backers of the bill say the current law has been used disproportionately against students of color. Ruth said that students do need to learn appropriate behavior, but that “the criminal justice system is not the place to learn that.”

The House bill passed 94-42, but not before some pointed exchanges between lawmakers.

Del. Susan McComas, a Harford County Republican who opposed the bill, said during Thursday’s debate that societal changes have resulted in more troubling behaviors in the classroom. “I’ve been accused of implicit bias because I said you know, the Black fathers aren’t as prevalent as they were in the ’40s and the ’50s”

Her comments drew boos from some of her House colleagues, but she finished saying, “This bill is not a good bill and is taking away some tools for teachers to manage the classroom.”

Del. Jazz Lewis, who is Black and is a parent, responded to McComas and his Colleagues, saying that while he understands that passions are running high, be respectful in your language.”

“Do not speak to the passion and concern of Black fathers when you are not one,” Lewis, D-Prince George’s, said to rising applause. “I speak on behalf of all the Black fathers in this room.”

House Minority Leader Jason Buckel urged delegates to refrain from cheering or booing.

“If you want to turn this room into a basketball arena, where we cheer the people we like and we boo the people we don’t. That is demeaning,” Buckel, R-Allegany, said.

“We tell ourselves we’re not Washington. We tell ourselves we’re better than that. We tell ourselves we try to look at each other as friends. Let’s mean it,” Buckel said.

House Parliamentarian Del. Jheanelle Wilkins, D-Montgomery, agreed with Buckel on the need for decorum.

“In terms of the clapping and the booing and the quips and the comments, we have to respect each other as colleagues.”

She urged her colleagues to “Not to impugn communities, not to impugn our various parties.”

Opponents said they were concerned that teachers who deal with sometimes violent behavior would be left with no recourse. Del. Kathy Szeliga, a Republican who represents Baltimore and Harford counties, said there have been “serious problems with classroom behaviors” and reducing consequences for those “who cuss out teachers and beat up other students doesn’t seem like an answer to that problem.”

Ruth said students who engage in criminal behavior, like assault, could still be charged with a crime. The bill, she said would remove “this vague statute” so that students couldn’t be charged “with something that is not really a crime” but that amounts to inappropriate behavior that should be addressed.