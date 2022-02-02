CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Maryland News » 2 Maryland education bills…

2 Maryland education bills focus on class size, support staff pay

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

February 24, 2022, 9:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two bills in the Maryland General Assembly are aimed at attracting and retaining teachers and school support staff.

One bill would offer a $500 bonus each year for two years to Maryland’s school support workers — including everyone from food service workers to bus drivers.

In a virtual news conference on the legislation, state Sen. Craig Zucker said parents have been able to see over the past two years just how much work is done by staffers, such as paraeducators and other school employees.

He said the bonuses in the legislation serve as a way of telling support staff that “the state of Maryland is investing in you, just as you have invested in our children.”

Pia Morrison, president of SEIU Local 500, which represents school support staff in Montgomery County, said, “This issue around pay parity and around low pay for support staff professionals has got to be addressed in a meaningful way.”

She explained that according to the Economic Policy Institute, the median weekly wage for food service workers is $331.

“There shouldn’t be a public sector job in this country and particularly in K-12 education that is not a family-sustaining job.” Morrison said.

Another bill would allow for class size to be considered as part of the collective bargaining process for teachers. Currently, state law does not allow for class size to be part of the bargaining process.

“An unmanageable number of students in a class can prevent a teacher from providing the individual learning and attention that a child may need to succeed,” Del. Jazz Lewis said.

Sia Kyriakakos, an art teacher in Baltimore, said teaching large classes limits what a teacher can accomplish with students. When she had larger classes, she said she often thought to herself, “Was I there to just simply babysit?”

Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association and a fourth-grade teacher, said she had similar feelings when she taught classes of 30 students.

In that situation, she said she felt she did more managing than educating. When teaching a class of 20, Bost said, “I knew each of their reading levels, their math levels.”

She added that it allowed for a more personal connection with her students. “I knew their favorite colors, their dogs at home,” and Bost said that led to the ability to meet the needs of her students in a meaningful way.

Costs

The initial cost of providing the bonuses in Senate Bill 831 would be $41 million, according to the Maryland State Education Association. The bill would create a work group to study what percentage of support staff earn a living wage, and study wage levels needed in order to attract and retain school staff.

Asked about the fiscal impact of allowing for bargaining over class size, Bost said, “We’ll have to see that in the out years.”

If class sizes are reduced, it’s possible that more teachers would have to be hired and that school building capacity could be an issue.

“We know that we’re going to have to look at school physical capacity as we expand our pre-K opportunities that are provided in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future,” Bost said, referring to the sweeping education reform bill that’s been enacted.

Kate Ryan

As a member of the award-winning WTOP News, Kate is focused on state and local government. Her focus has always been on how decisions made in a council chamber or state house affect your house. She's also covered breaking news, education and more.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA outlines plan to spend $3.4B on infrastructure upgrades along US borders

CMMC Accreditation Body looks ahead to voluntary assessments, growing ‘ecosystem’

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up