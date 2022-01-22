CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Town of Chesapeake Beach passes ordinance to collect tax revenue on sports betting

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

January 22, 2022, 12:07 PM

The Chesapeake Beach Town Council passed an ordinance Friday that allows the town to collect tax revenue on brick and mortar sports betting.

The ordinance expands the Admission and Amusement Tax for the Town of Chesapeake Beach to include Sports Betting for Class A1, A2, Class B1, and Class B2 licenses.

In November of 2020, town residents voted against sports betting in Chesapeake Beach by a 2 to 1 margin.

The Chesapeake Beach Town Council acted to prevent expanding gambling activities after the election.

“It’s my opinion that its the fiduciary responsibility of this body to pass this ordinance so we can maintain our revenues and continue to provide world class services to the good people of Chesapeake Beach,” said Mayor Pat Mahoney.

Maryland pre-empted the town allowing sports betting with one license for a brick and mortar facility within the municipal limits of Chesapeake Beach, Mahoney said during the town council meeting.

In a 5-to-2 vote in November, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded the first Maryland in-person sports betting licenses.

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

