First Maryland sports betting licenses awarded to 5 casinos

Sports betting is now officially allowed in the state of Maryland. A commission gave the final approval on Thursday for five casinos to start taking wagers.

In a 5-to-2 vote, the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded the first Maryland in-person sports betting licenses. Those awarded include Maryland Live!, MGM National Harbor, Horseshoe Casino, Hollywood Casino and Ocean Downs Casino.

Commissioner Randy Marriner said Maryland is losing out on potential revenue as gamblers go to West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and D.C.

“While they’re there, they’re spending money,” Marriner said. “I think it’s time for us to get these five done as quickly as we can get the next two, three, four.”

The five casinos were already vetted and signed off on by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency but needed final approval from the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission.

The licenses for mobile wagers are still months away.

Approval isn’t final until the casinos sign a memorandum of understanding.

Commission member Frank Turner voted against approval, saying he thinks there should be more time for 17 applications still in the process to advance.

“Let us all start at the same starting point for a change,” Turner said. “I would have hoped that we could have done this before the end of the year, where the other group would be part of the five licenses that we are now considering.”

Marriner said that the casinos were approved first because they didn’t have as far to go to get things ready as they already accept gambling.

“The casinos, I guess, fortunately, they are already so regulated we know who they are. That’s why they ended up here first,” he said.