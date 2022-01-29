Military medical personnel to support Md. health care workers treating COVID-19

A military medical team is coming to Maryland to support health care workers treating COVID-19 patients.

The 40-person team from the U.S. Navy will help at the Adventist HealthCare Alternate Care Site in Takoma Park.

This comes at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is sending some 115 doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists in five teams to five states to support civilian health care workers.

Maine is also getting the beginning support of a 15-person team, while it’s being expanded in Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio, a U.S. Army news release said.

The Secretary of Defense approved the activation of 1,000 military medical personnel to support the federal COVID-19 response mission last December. The first five hundred became available earlier this month and the next 500 will be available at the end of January.

They will join 400 other military medical personnel who have already been activated to help civilian hospitals.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.