Masks now required inside Md. state buildings

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

January 3, 2022, 3:25 PM

Masks are now required for employees and visitors inside Maryland state  buildings, amid the latest coronavirus wave.

Face coverings will also be required, per the state, inside “leased space in all public or shared spaces.”

In a statement Monday, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office also announced that Maryland would be providing two hours of paid leave for any state employee who gets a COVID booster shot. The benefit applies retroactively too.

“All employers are encouraged to offer paid leave for vaccinations and booster shots,” the governor’s office said.

In addition, the state’s Budget and Health departments have issued updated guidance to state agencies and offices that follows the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on quarantine protocols. That guidance lets agency heads implement telework and hybrid work schedules for “applicable employees.”

The new restrictions were announced amid a massive spike in the state’s test-positivity rate: The latest data shows the seven-day rate is now at nearly 27%.

In the last 24 hours, Maryland marked over 14,000 new COVID cases.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

