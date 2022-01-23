CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince William Co. schools align with CDC guidance | No daily testing for NFL players | Montgomery Co. students plan COVID walkout | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Maryland State Police: Man arrested for drug possession during traffic stop dies in custody

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

January 23, 2022, 9:44 AM

A man who was arrested for drug possession during a traffic stop in Centreville, Maryland, died while in police custody on Friday night, according to state police.

The death is being investigated by Maryland’s Office of Attorney General, as are all in-custody deaths in Maryland because of a law that went into effect last October.

The man was driving a black Cadillac DTS sedan when he was pulled over around 7:36 p.m. for a traffic stop on U.S. Route 301 at McGinnes Road, police said. He was arrested for possession of drugs.

The driver was “conscious, cooperative and responsive to questions,” when he was arrested and brought into the police station for custody, according to law enforcement.

Around two hours after getting to the station, police say the man started to show signs he was in pain and became unresponsive. Police say they helped the man and immediately contacted emergency medical services.

EMS personnel brought him to the hospital in an ambulance, where he died at 11:44 p.m.

Camera footage of some parts of the incident does exist and the video will be released two weeks after the man’s death, unless it is determined police need more time to interview witnesses or to let family members watch first.

Jessica Kronzer

