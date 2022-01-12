CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces free masks | DC to require pre-K students to test weekly | Biden to double free tests | Pill rollout stymied | Latest DC-area cases
Maryland lawmakers convene for 90-day legislative session

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 8:14 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are gathering in Annapolis for their 90-day legislative session.

They are starting Wednesday with a huge budget surplus. That’s because of unexpectedly large revenues resulting from the help of federal pandemic aid.

Democrats, who control the General Assembly, say they will be prioritizing upgrades to parks, bridges, schools and information technology systems to help put more people back to work.

Republicans, including Gov. Larry Hogan, are calling for tax relief.

Some other high-profile issues include whether to legalize recreational cannabis and how to address climate change.

