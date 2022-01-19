Maryland extends tax deadline by 3 months

Marylanders will have an extra three months to file and pay their 2021 state tax returns, Comptroller Peter Franchot said Wednesday.

The new date is Friday, July 15, 2022.

The goal is to help taxpayers facing financial hardships from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many people are still struggling to stay above water, so giving taxpayers more time to file and pay will hopefully ease their financial pressure,” Franchot said in a statement.

“As we approach the two-year mark of the onset of COVID-19, my agency remains as committed as ever to helping Marylanders who still are feeling the pandemic’s impact.”

The IRS has warned of processing delays, but has not indicated plans to extend the federal income tax filing and payment deadline beyond April 18.

This is the third consecutive year Franchot has extended filing and payment deadlines to July 15.

