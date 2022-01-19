CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Maryland extends tax deadline by 3 months

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

January 19, 2022, 1:21 PM

Marylanders will have an extra three months to file and pay their 2021 state tax returns, Comptroller Peter Franchot said Wednesday.

The new date is Friday, July 15, 2022.

The goal is to help taxpayers facing financial hardships from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Many people are still struggling to stay above water, so giving taxpayers more time to file and pay will hopefully ease their financial pressure,” Franchot said in a statement.

“As we approach the two-year mark of the onset of COVID-19, my agency remains as committed as ever to helping Marylanders who still are feeling the pandemic’s impact.”

The IRS has warned of processing delays, but has not indicated plans to extend the federal income tax filing and payment deadline beyond April 18.

This is the third consecutive year Franchot has extended filing and payment deadlines to July 15.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

