Maryland man charged with DUI after truck hits utility pole

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Maryland man was charged with driving under the influence after his pickup truck struck a utility pole and caused a widespread power outage in a Cumberland neighborhood.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that more than 1,500 Potomac Edison customers in Cumberland’s South End were left without electricity following the Sunday evening accident.

Police said the driver’s truck hit and broke a utility pole and also struck two parked cars in a business parking lot as heavy snow fell around the city. He was not injured.

