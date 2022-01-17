CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC schools to report positive COVID-19 cases within 24 hours | DC opens 'COVID centers' | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths, hospitalizations
Maryland man charged with DUI after truck hits utility pole

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 12:15 PM

CUMBERLAND, Md. — A Maryland man was charged with driving under the influence after his pickup truck struck a utility pole and caused a widespread power outage in a Cumberland neighborhood.

The Cumberland Times-News reports that more than 1,500 Potomac Edison customers in Cumberland’s South End were left without electricity following the Sunday evening accident.

Police said the driver’s truck hit and broke a utility pole and also struck two parked cars in a business parking lot as heavy snow fell around the city. He was not injured.

