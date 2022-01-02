Hogan: Coming weeks may be ‘worst part’ of pandemic for MD

Maryland’s governor predicts that the next four to six weeks may be the “worst part” of the pandemic for his state.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that Gov. Larry Hogan is putting much of the blame on people who are unvaccinated against the latest surge of COVID-19.

There are more than 2,000 people who are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Maryland. The number surpasses a previous record set this time last year.

The Republican governor said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that 92% of adults in Maryland have gotten at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

He said the 8% that hasn’t is responsible for 75% of those filling up hospital beds.

