Wes Moore picks ex-delegate Aruna Miller to be his running mate

Aruna Miller’s husband bought her Wes Moore’s book, “The Other Wes Moore,” for her birthday this year. She devoured it one night.

“I completely OD’d on Wes Moore,” Miller recalled in an interview Wednesday.

One month later, Moore and Miller are teaming up in the gubernatorial race.

Moore, the author and former foundation CEO who is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor, has selected Miller, a former state delegate from Montgomery County, to be his running mate.

Moore said Miller meets all his criteria for an ideal candidate for lieutenant governor.

“I am ecstatic and I am so humbled,” he said. “Aruna is someone I have long admired. She is a principled and a very seasoned legislator and executive. She has had a chance to work in both the legislative and executive branches. And she’s fought for families.”

Moore, a novice political candidate, said Miller would be “a true partner on this journey” and called her “a brilliant public servant.”

Miller, 57, is a seasoned campaigner who has both political and policy chops.

She served two terms in the House of Delegates, representing a district that included the Potomac area and points north. She spent four years on the House Ways and Means Committee and four years on the Appropriations Committee, working issues like paid family leave, transportation policy, domestic violence, and STEM education, among many others.

And she provides a balance to Moore in both obvious and subtle ways.