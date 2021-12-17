Juvenile services appoints first educational program superintendent

The Department of Juvenile Services Education Program Board unanimously elected Kimberly Pogue to serve as the agency’s first superintendent of schools this week.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to welcome her to our team,” Grace Reusing, the chair of the Juvenile Services Education Program, said in a statement. “Ms. Pogue is a transformational leader who is committed to ensuring we significantly improve educational opportunities and outcomes for students in [Juvenile Services Education Program] schools by focusing on excellence, accountability, and data-driven decision-making.”

The Juvenile Services Education Program was established under a bill passed during the 2021 legislative session.

Pogue is tasked with transitioning the Department of Juvenile Services’ curriculum from falling under the jurisdiction of the Maryland State Department of Education to that of the Juvenile Services Education Program by July 1, 2022.

A Howard University graduate, Pogue has over 20 years of teaching experience, largely within the Department of Juvenile Services. She worked as a librarian, lead teacher and teacher supervisor at the Charles H. Hickey Jr. School and served as principal at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center and the Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center in Montgomery County.

Pogue received a master’s degree in library science from Catholic University and a master’s in educational leadership from Trinity University.

She will officially assume the role on Dec. 29.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Pogue said she was “humbled and honored” to be selected as the program’s first superintendent.

“In my 20 years of experience as an educator, I have had the privilege of working with many passionate educators, committed to providing the best possible education to students,” Pogue said. “I look forward to bringing that passion and commitment to my work with the board, our students and their families, and all stakeholders associated with [the Juvenile Services Education Program].”