Hogan announces supply chain resiliency initiative

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced an initiative aimed at addressing supply chain issues in manufacturing.…

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced an initiative aimed at addressing supply chain issues in manufacturing.

The governor announced Tuesday that the Maryland Department of Commerce is launching the initiative called the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program.

It’s being done in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Program.

The governor’s office says the initiative will provide opportunities for Maryland manufacturers to learn and share best practices for improving their supply chains, helping to manage through the current supply chain crisis, improve outcomes, and reduce risk.

It also will help manufacturers connect with local suppliers, customers, and partners.

Grants will be available for technical assistance to manufacturers that have at least 10 employees and $1 million in annual revenues.

“We recognize that many of Maryland’s manufacturers have been hurt by COVID-19, and we are so pleased to have received this grant, which will enable us to give them the support and expert guidance they need,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “With COVID-19 still having a significant impact on our global supply chain, we are hopeful this program will offer short-term and long-term solutions for our manufacturers.”

On a related note, the Port of Baltimore recently welcomed two new container services totaling 21 new ships on weekly schedules due to congestion at other ports.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.