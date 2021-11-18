CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer, US ink $5.29B deal | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | DC Council members want mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Latest vaccine rates
Eastern Shore city asks mayor to resign following extensive revenge porn charges

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

November 18, 2021, 2:58 PM

The five commissioners of Cambridge, Maryland, have asked Mayor Andrew Bradshaw to offer his resignation after the state prosecutor charged him with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn earlier this week.

The Dorchester County commission, located along Maryland’s Eastern Shore, made the unanimous decision on Tuesday following an emergency meeting, one day after the state made the charges against Bradshaw public.

“It is the sincerest hope of all of the Commissioners that the Mayor will do what is best for the City of Cambridge and its citizens and tender his resignation,” the commissioners said in a joint statement. “Should he fail to do so, then the Commissioners are prepared to pursue all available options under Maryland Law and the City Charter.”

Bradshaw is accused of creating multiple Reddit accounts and usernames consisting of variations of the name and birth date of the victim.

He then allegedly posted nude photos of her, captioned with racial slurs and sexually explicit language, according to State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III’s office.

The state said that those photos were allegedly posted on various Reddit accounts and “Subreddit” forums that were related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race and other topics.

The charging document alleges that Bradshaw distributed the images without the knowledge or consent of the victim and with the intent to harm her.

The accounts that posted the photos were linked to an IP address that provided internet service to a Cambridge home owned by Bradshaw, the document states.

