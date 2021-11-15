CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Maryland News » Maryland mayor charged with…

Maryland mayor charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

November 15, 2021, 1:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, in Dorchester County has been charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn, the state prosecutor’s office said Monday.

Andrew Bradshaw is accused of creating multiple Reddit accounts and usernames consisting of variations of the name and birth date of the victim. He then allegedly posted nude photos of her, captioned with racial slurs and sexually explicit language, according to State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III’s office.

Those photos were allegedly posted on various Reddit accounts and “Subreddit” forums that were related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race and other topics, according to a news release.

The charging document further alleges that Bradshaw distributed the images without the knowledge or consent of the victim and with the intent to harm her.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” Howard said in a statement. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

Maryland’s Revenge Porn Statute “prohibits the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual representation of another which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted,” the release said.

If convicted, Bradshaw faces a maximum penalty of two years behind bars and a $5,000 fine for each count.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up