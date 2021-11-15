Maryland mayor charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn

The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, in Dorchester County has been charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn, the state prosecutor's office said Monday.

Andrew Bradshaw is accused of creating multiple Reddit accounts and usernames consisting of variations of the name and birth date of the victim. He then allegedly posted nude photos of her, captioned with racial slurs and sexually explicit language, according to State Prosecutor Charlton T. Howard III’s office.

Those photos were allegedly posted on various Reddit accounts and “Subreddit” forums that were related to sexual activity, humiliation, degradation, race and other topics, according to a news release.

The charging document further alleges that Bradshaw distributed the images without the knowledge or consent of the victim and with the intent to harm her.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious,” Howard said in a statement. “Our office is committed to protecting victims from those who abuse their positions of power and trust.”

Maryland’s Revenge Porn Statute “prohibits the nonconsensual distribution of a private visual representation of another which exposes their intimate body parts or displays them engaged in sexual activity, with the intent to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten or coerce the person depicted,” the release said.

If convicted, Bradshaw faces a maximum penalty of two years behind bars and a $5,000 fine for each count.