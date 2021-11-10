CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Maryland News » Body of missing student…

Body of missing student from Md. found after river search

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The body of a missing University of Alabama student from Maryland has been found after a search of a river in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say the body of 20-year-old Garrett Walker of Mount Airy, Maryland, was located Tuesday afternoon by divers in the Black Warrior River.

Walker was a junior studying aerospace engineering. He was last seen alive early Sunday while leaving a bar in the city.

His family reported him missing Sunday afternoon, and a search began after his clothes and cellphone were discovered near the river.

Authorities say the cause and manner of Walker’s death are under investigation.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

Yearly processing times for federal retirement climb to record high

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

Probe finds Trump officials repeatedly violated Hatch Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up