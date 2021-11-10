Body of missing student from Md. found after river search

The body of a missing University of Alabama student from Maryland has been found after a search of a river in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say the body of 20-year-old Garrett Walker of Mount Airy, Maryland, was located Tuesday afternoon by divers in the Black Warrior River.

Walker was a junior studying aerospace engineering. He was last seen alive early Sunday while leaving a bar in the city.

His family reported him missing Sunday afternoon, and a search began after his clothes and cellphone were discovered near the river.

Authorities say the cause and manner of Walker’s death are under investigation.

