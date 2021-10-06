Woman found dead in Hagerstown park

A woman's body was found in Hagerstown, Maryland, and the police are calling her death suspicious.

A woman’s body was found in Hagerstown, Maryland, and the police are calling her death suspicious.

The police said in a statement Wednesday that they received a 911 hang-up call last Friday at around noon, and went to Funkhouser Park, on Jefferson Boulevard, to investigate.

They found the woman’s body in the park near the road, and eventually identified her as Amy Lynn Heath, 37, of Hagerstown.

The police said they’ve learned she may have been in the company of a Black man who was seen pushing a hotel luggage cart around Jefferson Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

They’re calling her death suspicious; her body has been sent to the medical examiner. The police are asking anyone who saw Heath or the man on Fri., Oct. 1, to call them at 301-790-3700 ext. 234.

Below is a map of the area where her body was found.