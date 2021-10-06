Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Woman found dead in Hagerstown park

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 11:14 AM

CLICK TO EXPAND: Amy Lynn Heath’s body was found last Friday in Funkhouser Park, in Hagerstown, Maryland. (Courtesy Hagerstown Police Department)

A woman’s body was found in Hagerstown, Maryland, and the police are calling her death suspicious.

The police said in a statement Wednesday that they received a 911 hang-up call last Friday at around noon, and went to Funkhouser Park, on Jefferson Boulevard, to investigate.

They found the woman’s body in the park near the road, and eventually identified her as Amy Lynn Heath, 37, of Hagerstown.

The police said they’ve learned she may have been in the company of a Black man who was seen pushing a hotel luggage cart around Jefferson Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue.

They’re calling her death suspicious; her body has been sent to the medical examiner. The police are asking anyone who saw Heath or the man on Fri., Oct. 1, to call them at 301-790-3700 ext. 234.

Below is a map of the area where her body was found.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

