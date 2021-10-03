Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
University in Montgomery Co. confirms ongoing ransomware attack

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 3, 2021, 8:59 PM

Washington Adventist University, a private 4-year college in Montgomery County, confirmed an ongoing ransomware attack Sunday.

The attack has restricted access to several pieces of technology on campus, ranging from campus intranet services to digital signage around the property.

In a statement, the school confirmed that the ransomware attack was first discovered after 11 p.m. on Saturday by its technology services department. School officials have since said that Wi-Fi and internet access will not be available to students on campus until further notice.

“There is a balance that has to be reached between access and security,” the school wrote. “The timeline therefore may be incremental rather than an overnight solution.”

Despite the attack, the school will remain open for in-person instruction and will continue to hold virtual courses through Zoom. Access to services outside of the university intranet like campus email and Zoom also remain unaffected.

The school is currently working with the Montgomery County Cyber Taskforce and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to resolve the situation. A spokesperson did not tell WTOP the requested ransom amount or what data may have been accessed.

Washington Adventist University has also scheduled an in-person town hall meeting in the Chapel of Halycon Hall on Sunday to offer information to students.

