Roy McGrath, Hogan’s former chief of staff, indicted for federal, state charges

Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. and ex-head of the Maryland Environmental Service, has been indicted for wire fraud and improper use of state funds.

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. and ex-head of the Maryland Environmental Service, has been indicted for wire fraud and improper use of state funds, according to U.S. District Court records. He is also facing state criminal charges of misconduct in office, illegal wiretapping and theft.

The six-count federal grand jury indictment was filed in Baltimore on Tuesday.

McGrath faces four counts of wire fraud and two counts of improperly converting government funds for his personal benefit.

According to the indictment, McGrath is charged with defrauding money and property from the Maryland Environmental Service (MES) from March 2019 through December 2020 by submitting false time attendance reports to the agency’s Workday clock-in program while on vacation and directing agency funding to the Academy Art Museum in Talbot County, where he sat as a board member.

The indictment also alleges that McGrath told Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) that he would have to take a pay cut to become his chief of staff. McGrath did not tell the governor, according to prosecutors, that he intended to seek a $233,647.23 severance payment — the equivalent of his annual salary — from the Maryland Environmental Service.

The agency’s board of directors, however, was reluctant to authorize such a large payment unless it was approved by the governor.

The indictment reports that McGrath “falsely represented” to board members that Hogan knew of and consented to the severance payment to members of the agency’s board of directors, who, in turn, agreed to the payment.

McGrath then attempted to delete any mention of the $233,647.23 compensation from public minutes, according to federal prosecutors.

Additionally, McGrath requested that the agency pay nearly $14,475 in tuition for his attendance at the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Training program, which he attended after leaving MES. An individual with the department paid McGrath’s tuition with a personal credit card and then submitted an expense report and was paid back.

McGrath is facing 27 charges in the state case, which was filed Tuesday in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.

The state criminal information alleges that, during his tenure at MES and later as the Governor’s chief of staff, McGrath illegally recorded private conversations involving senior state officials without their permission and embezzled state funds.

He faces nine counts of illegal wiretapping, 14 counts of misconduct in office, three counts of theft between $1,500 and $25,000, and one count of embezzlement for misappropriating state funds.

Bruce L. Marcus, McGrath’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

If convicted of the federal charges, McGrath faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each of four counts of wire fraud; and a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each of two counts of embezzling funds from an organization receiving more than $10,000 in federal benefits.

In the state case, McGrath faces a maximum of five years in prison for the felony theft, embezzlement and illegal wiretapping charges. Misconduct in office is a common law with no set maximum penalty.

McGrath’s tenure as Hogan’s top aide ended abruptly in August 2020, after just 11 weeks, following media reports that he received a year’s salary — $233,647 — when he voluntarily stepped down as the self-styled “CEO” of the agency to work for the governor.

When the report first surfaced in the Baltimore Sun, McGrath attempted to defend the payment, saying it was customary practice for MES and a reward, of sorts, for stellar performance. He also said Hogan (R) “anticipated” the payout, a claim the governor denied.

McGrath stepped down within days of the Sun story to avoid becoming a “distraction.”

The legislature’s Joint Committee on Fair Practices and State Personnel Oversight then began a formal probe of MES.

Members of the MES board of directors told lawmakers they felt queasy about the payment, but they went forward with it to avoid crossing an influential member of the governor’s team.

Lawmakers, particularly Democrats on the committee, expressed concern not only with the severance McGrath received, but also with the $55,000 in expense reimbursements he successfully sought as he headed for the exit.

Many of the expenses he incurred — for international travel, meals, posh hotels, executive trainings and boardwalk ice cream — struck the committee as excessive, particularly since nearly all of the service’s revenue comes from state agencies and local governments.

Read the indictment (PDF).