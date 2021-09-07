9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC-area firefighters reflect | Muslim Americans still fighting bias | Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on mental health | How air travel changed
Home » Maryland News » Towson U. suspends officer…

Towson U. suspends officer after shooting

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

September 7, 2021, 4:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Towson University on Tuesday announced that the student who was wounded in a shooting at a party Saturday has been released from the hospital, and that a campus public safety officer has been suspended.

Three people, including the student, were wounded in the shooting early Saturday at the party, which the university said was unsanctioned.

In a message to the Towson community, President Kim Schatzel and Vice President Vernon Hurte said the student had been released, “and we look forward to her return to class and campus.” They added that they had visited the student in the hospital and remain in contact with the student and her family.

Schatzel and Hurte also said that a veteran officer in the Office of Public Safety, whom they didn’t identify, has been suspended “pending a full investigation into whether they performed established procedures that evening.”

Baltimore County police said gunfire erupted at the campus’s Freedom Square around 2 a.m. Saturday, striking three in what officials termed an isolated incident.

Schatzel and Hurte said in the statement Tuesday that about 400 people were there.

Support services remain available for members of the university community through the Towson University Counseling Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact investigators by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to charges in connection with felony offenses.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

You can add Afghanistan to the list of things pushing Congress towards a continuing resolution

Officials stress workplace culture, mental health as key to stemming insider threats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up