Towson U. suspends officer after shooting

Towson University on Tuesday announced that the student who was wounded in a shooting at a party Saturday has been released from the hospital, and that a campus public safety officer has been suspended.

Towson University on Tuesday announced that the student who was wounded in a shooting at a party Saturday has been released from the hospital, and that a campus public safety officer has been suspended.

Three people, including the student, were wounded in the shooting early Saturday at the party, which the university said was unsanctioned.

In a message to the Towson community, President Kim Schatzel and Vice President Vernon Hurte said the student had been released, “and we look forward to her return to class and campus.” They added that they had visited the student in the hospital and remain in contact with the student and her family.

Schatzel and Hurte also said that a veteran officer in the Office of Public Safety, whom they didn’t identify, has been suspended “pending a full investigation into whether they performed established procedures that evening.”

Baltimore County police said gunfire erupted at the campus’s Freedom Square around 2 a.m. Saturday, striking three in what officials termed an isolated incident.

Schatzel and Hurte said in the statement Tuesday that about 400 people were there.

Support services remain available for members of the university community through the Towson University Counseling Center.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact investigators by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP. Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to charges in connection with felony offenses.

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.