FBI shows increased hate crimes in Maryland — but most police agencies don’t report to Feds

Hate crimes in Maryland more than doubled in 2020, the Federal Bureau of Investigations reported this week, but the FBI data shows that last year’s increase is based on reports from a small sliver of Maryland’s state and local policing agencies.

The 2020 numbers reported by the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer demonstrate a concerning trend: Until 2020, hate crimes had declined in the state in the last few years, with only 19 reported to the federal agency in 2019.

In 2020, the FBI shows a 286% increase in crimes committed against people in Maryland based on their race, ethnicity or ancestry from 2019 to 2020.

The FBI report showed that hate crimes nationally reached their highest level in more than a decade, with 7,759 cases in 2020 across the U.S., though that figure is also under-reported.

Of the 40 incidents Maryland police departments reported to the federal agency in 2020, 27 were motivated by race and ethnicity: 14 committed against Black people, five against white people, four against people who identify with multiple races, three against Hispanic people and one against an Asian person.

“We need to use the law to do what we can to try to prevent these crimes,” Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City) said when asked about the FBI’s 2020 report Tuesday. “Prevention is more powerful than punishment.”

But the numbers reflected on the FBI’s website are low and historically have not matched what the Maryland State Police Hate Bias reports have reflected, at all.

For example, the FBI reported just 19 hate crimes in 2019 for the state of Maryland. But according to the 2019 Hate Bias Report published by the Maryland State Police, 385 hate crimes were reported to law enforcement, 86 of which were verified as being perpetrated because of the victim’s status as a protected class upon police investigation.

According to a dataset published on the FBI Crime Data Explorer website, only 14 departments submitted reports to the agency in 2020, including the Annapolis Police Department; the Anne Arundel County Police Department; the Baltimore County Police Department; the University of Maryland Baltimore County Police Department; the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office; the Harford County Sheriff’s Office; the Maryland National Capital Park Police; the Montgomery County Police Department; the Greenbelt Police Department; the Prince George’s County Police Department; the Bowie Police Department; the St. Mary’s College Office of Public Safety; the Maryland State Police; and the Baltimore Police Department.

Maryland State Police Spokesperson Elena Russo said that the 2020 Hate Bias report will be published online on Oct. 1.

But there are demonstrable differences in previous years.

Law enforcement agencies across the country submit crime statistics to the FBI through its Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program. But participation in the program is voluntary.

Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which provides grant incentives for police to report hate crime data through the National Incident-Based Reporting System rather than the UCR program. According to the FBI, this program will provide more detail about reported incidents and will better inform the statistics the agency publishes.

However, this law still does not mandate that state and local departments report hate crimes to the FBI.

The state’s hate crimes law protects individuals based on their race, color, national origin, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, disability gender and housing status.

Under Maryland statute, each of the state’s 153 police departments and the State Fire Marshall is required to submit all information relating to hate crimes to the Maryland State Police for analysis.

Only 10 of Maryland’s law enforcement agencies reported hate crimes to the FBI in 2019; 27 local and county-level police departments reported incidents to the State Police that year. Six incidents were reported to unidentified multi-jurisdictional agencies.

Notably, the Howard County Police Department reported 49 inconclusive hate crime reports to the State Police that year, alone — more than two-and-a-half times what the FBI reported for the whole state.

“I take these numbers with a grain of salt because I know, just anecdotally … that these crimes are just underreported,” Sen. Shelly Hettleman (D-Baltimore County) said during a phone interview Tuesday afternoon.

Hettleman and Del. Vaughn Stuart (D-Montgomery) successfully sponsored legislation during the 2021 session that will allow judges to include anti-bias education courses when sentencing people convicted of hate crimes.

“So any increase is alarming, but when you know that they’re underreported you know that it means that there’s just that much more,” Hettleman said.

Carter and Del. Carl Jackson (D-Baltimore County) co-sponsored legislation to expand the definition of a hate crime during the 2021 legislative session to include making false police reports against an individual on the basis of their immutable traits. The bill passed the House, but not through the Senate.

“I want to emphasize that it’s important to be proactive and not reactive to these kinds of crimes because if we’re being reactive, that means someone was being affected by these type[s] of crimes where we could have been proactive and chances are it wouldn’t have happened at all,” Jackson said.