U.Md. mandates masks for all fans at indoor sports

The University of Maryland says all fans attending indoor sporting events will be required to wear a mask or face covering, regardless of vaccination status.

Maryland Athletics said Monday that its new guidelines for guests follow national, state and local COVID-19 protocols needed to maintain the health and safety of its community.

Attendees will be required to cover their face in any indoor space, including bathrooms and suites, unless actively eating or drinking.

Fully vaccinated guests can unmask at outdoor events, Maryland Athletics added, but face coverings are still mandated for unvaccinated visitors. Everyone is encouraged to wear masks when encountering crowds.

The Terps previously announced they would return to full capacity for all sports during the 2021-2022 athletic seasons, including football and basketball. Tickets are available online.

