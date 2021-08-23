Police: 2 charged after fight leads to moped crash, stabbing

Ocean City police say a driver intentionally hit a moped during an argument and one person was stabbed in an ensuing fight.

The Daily Times reports that first responders were called to Philadelphia Avenue on Thursday for a report of a person with a stab wound.

Police say the person was flown to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Investigators learned that an argument broke out between four people on mopeds and two people in a vehicle and it escalated when the vehicle hit one moped, causing it to crash.

Police say the passenger stabbed a moped rider.

The driver and passenger fled, but police say they were later arrested and charged with assault and other offenses.

