CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA fully approves Pfizer | Back-to-school mask rules | How many vaccinated in DC region? | Local transmission maps
Home » Maryland News » Police: 2 charged after…

Police: 2 charged after fight leads to moped crash, stabbing

The Associated Press

August 23, 2021, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City police say a driver intentionally hit a moped during an argument and one person was stabbed in an ensuing fight.

The Daily Times reports that first responders were called to Philadelphia Avenue on Thursday for a report of a person with a stab wound.

Police say the person was flown to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

Investigators learned that an argument broke out between four people on mopeds and two people in a vehicle and it escalated when the vehicle hit one moped, causing it to crash.

Police say the passenger stabbed a moped rider.

The driver and passenger fled, but police say they were later arrested and charged with assault and other offenses.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

ocean city

New cyber executive order a 'necessary shock to the system,' NIST says

Vaccine-resisting sailors will get counseling before being punished after mandate

VA still lacks a clear picture of its workforce needs, auditors say

Biden announces new slate of impasse panel members

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up