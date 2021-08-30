CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. update | Many companies oppose hybrid work model | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Md. man pleads guilty in pit bull puppy scam

Ken Duffy | keduffy@wtop.com

August 30, 2021, 6:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man from Prince George’s County, Maryland, pleaded guilty in a federal case involving a scheme to falsely advertise the sale of pit bull puppies, collecting the payments and never sending any animals.

Fonjeck Eric Azoh, 42, of Mount Rainier, advertised the animals for sale on various websites and collected at least $158,000 from more than 100 victims across 40 different states.

It happened between January 2019 and October 2020.

Prosecutors said Azoh would accept payments through money transfer business and would pick them up at local retail stores and elsewhere.

Azoh was arrested in January and has since been held in custody.

As part of his plea deal, Azoh agreed to pay restitution, which includes the forfeiture of $67,000 seized by law enforcement during the investigation and an additional $92,000 forfeiture money judgment.

Azoh pleaded guilty to wire fraud, which carries up to 20 years in federal prison, at sentencing on Nov. 17.

Ken Duffy

Ken Duffy is a reporter and anchor at WTOP with more than 20 years of experience. He has reported from major events like the 2016 Democratic and Republican National Conventions, 2016 Election Night at Trump Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan and the 2007 Super Bowl in Miami.

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

