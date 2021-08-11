In split vote, Board of Public Works approves highway design contract

In a vote that divided the state’s top leaders, the Maryland Board of Public Works on Wednesday approved a contract to allow an international consortium to begin design work on Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr.’s plan to widen two highways in Montgomery County.

Hogan (R) and Comptroller Peter V.R. Franchot (D) voted to advance the up-to-$54 million “predevelopment” contract on the governor’s long-sought widening on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270.

Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp (D), whose office was denied a supplemental funding request to review the complex, privately-funded project in more detail, voted no.

The Maryland Department of Transportation hopes to bring a multi-billion dollar construction contract to the board next year, just months before the term-limited Hogan leaves office.

The contract approved on Wednesday only allows Accelerate Maryland Partners (AMP), the agency’s chosen concessionaire, to begin planning and design. Nonetheless, the vote was eagerly sought by Hogan and allies of the project.

The vote followed two hours of testimony from more than three dozen supporters and opponents of the project.

Dueling rallies were held in Annapolis prior to the board’s bimonthly meeting.

This story will be updated.