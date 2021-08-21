Hogan urges counties to improve rent relief distribution

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging county leaders to do a better job delivering millions of available dollars for pandemic-related rental assistance to those who need it.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging county leaders to do a better job delivering millions of available dollars for pandemic-related rental assistance to those who need it.

Hogan spoke Saturday at the annual Maryland Association of Counties convention in Ocean City.

He said more than $500 million in state and federal funds have been made available but counties have only spent about 20% of what’s been provided. He praised four counties — Carroll, Cecil, Howard, and Prince George’s — for their efforts but said others are lagging behind.

Maryland is one of many states that has struggled to get rental-relief funds into the hands of intended recipients.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.