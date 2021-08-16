Family of 2003 murder victim in Carroll County now offering reward

Thirty-year-old Westminster resident Richard Atkins Jr. was beaten to death inside his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Dec. 2003.

The murder of a man in Carroll County, Maryland, has gone unsolved for years — and his family now hopes a $20,000 reward will help put whoever is responsible behind bars.

Thirty-year-old Westminster resident Richard Atkins Jr. was beaten to death inside his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Dec. 2003. His body was found by family members days later.

Investigators believe Atkins was targeted and that robbery was the motive, according to Maryland State Police.

Officials said the suspect went to Atkins’ apartment on or around Dec. 27 looking for money. When Atkins refused, he was beaten with a blunt object. The suspect then fled the scene with cash and DVDs. It is unclear if there was more than one person involved.

Atkins’ family is now offering a $20,000 reward for any information that helps catch the person or people responsible for his death.

Anyone with details about the homicide should contact the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit by calling 410-996-7812.