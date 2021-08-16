CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Family of 2003 murder victim in Carroll County now offering reward

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

August 16, 2021, 6:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Richard Atkins Jr. was beaten to death during a robbery in December 2003. His family is now offering a $20,000 to help solve the murder. (Courtesy Maryland State Police)

The murder of a man in Carroll County, Maryland, has gone unsolved for years — and his family now hopes a $20,000 reward will help put whoever is responsible behind bars.

Thirty-year-old Westminster resident Richard Atkins Jr. was beaten to death inside his apartment in the 100 block of East Main Street in Dec. 2003. His body was found by family members days later.

Investigators believe Atkins was targeted and that robbery was the motive, according to Maryland State Police.

Officials said the suspect went to Atkins’ apartment on or around Dec. 27 looking for money. When Atkins refused, he was beaten with a blunt object. The suspect then fled the scene with cash and DVDs. It is unclear if there was more than one person involved.

Atkins’ family is now offering a $20,000 reward for any information that helps catch the person or people responsible for his death.

Anyone with details about the homicide should contact the Maryland State Police Cold Case Unit by calling 410-996-7812.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

