Md. to give away $1M in scholarships as part of incentive to get teenagers vaccinated

Maryland is pushing forward in its efforts to get more residents vaccinated, and is now rolling out a lottery-style scholarship giveaway to incentivize teenagers to get a shot.

Students between the ages of 12 and 17 who get vaccinated will automatically be entered into a lottery to receive a scholarship worth $50,000, or the equivalent of a full-ride, to an in-state public university, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday.

“We’re now turning our efforts toward getting our young people vaccinated against COVID-19,” Hogan said.

The system used for Maryland’s previous vaccine lottery system will once again be utilized to select the recipients of the scholarships.

The drawings will run between Monday, July 12, and Labor Day. There will be a total of 20 $50,000 scholarships given out.

The winners will receive a Maryland 529 prepaid college trust contract, which according to Hogan, “locks in today’s tuition rates for the future,” or a Maryland 529 college investment plan.

The winners can also transfer the scholarship to a private college or university anywhere around the country.

The funds for the scholarships are coming from the American Rescue Plan, Hogan said.

“Once again, all you have to do is go out and get your shot in order to have a shot at winning a scholarship to the college of your choice,” Hogan said.

