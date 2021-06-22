Women charged in western Maryland mobile home arson

Maryland fire investigators say two women have been charged with arson after a mobile home fire in western Maryland last week.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Maryland fire investigators say two women have been charged with arson after a mobile home fire in western Maryland last week.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal announced Tuesday that investigators determined that the women, aged 39 and 66, were involved with intentionally setting a Hagerstown mobile home on fire June 15.

Officials say witnesses saw the women at the home, then saw smoke and flames. No one was home when the fire broke out at the home owned by the younger woman’s mother.

One woman is being held without bond in Washington County and the other awaiting extradition at a West Virginia jail.

They’re charged with arson, malicious burning and destruction of property over $1,000.

