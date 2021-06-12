CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Pippy makes state Senate bid official

Josh Kurtz, Maryland Matters

June 12, 2021, 7:59 AM

This content was republished with permission from WTOP's news partners at Maryland Matters.

Del. Jesse T. Pippy (R-Frederick) made it official Friday: He’ll leave the House and run for the state Senate in 2022.

“Over the past 3 years, I have introduced and passed meaningful legislation and secured significant resources that not only have been beneficial for the District, but also the County and the State as a whole,” Pippy said in a statement. “After speaking with family, constituents and community leaders, we came to the conclusion that it would be best to take that same attitude of service to the Maryland State Senate.

“As your next State Senator, I will continue to be a conservative and effective leader for my
constituents in Annapolis.”

The 4th District Senate seat as currently drawn takes in parts of Frederick and Carroll counties, and is currently held by Sen. Michael J. Hough (R-Frederick), the minority whip. But Hough announced last month that he plans to run for Frederick County executive in 2022, and Pippy, who is finishing his first term, immediately announced that he would explore a Senate bid.

Pippy is the first candidate to enter the 4th District Senate race. He reported $52,673 in his campaign account as of mid-January. His campaign was also carrying $11,500 in debt — money he had loaned himself during his 2018 race for the House.

