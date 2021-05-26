Marylanders win $731.1 million Powerball jackpot

An anonymous group of Marylanders won the Powerball jackpot -- earning $731.1 million, the largest lottery win in Maryland Lottery history.

The winners, called “The Power Pack,” bought a single ticket at Coney Market in Lonaconing, Maryland, on Jan. 20 — and that one winning ticket has them claiming their prize of $546.8 million in cash.

After taxes, the group will earn about $366.6 million.

A release from the Maryland State Lottery & Gaming Control Agency said that the person from “The Power Pack” who bought the ticket “checked it about a half dozen times” before telling the rest of the winners “this can’t be right; I’m going to work.”

They told Maryland Lottery that they plan to invest the money in order to care for their families and impact their communities, with no plans to change their lifestyles.

The winners had until July 21 — 182 days after the drawing date — to claim their prize.

The $731.1 million is the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history and the sixth-largest in U.S. lottery history, according to the release.

The last big lottery win in Maryland came March 30, 2012, with a $656 million Mega Millions jackpot, which was claimed by another anonymous group called “The Three Amigos.” The group took home $218.6 million.

This is the state’s first Powerball win since 2011 and its third overall, according to the release. The other two Powerball prize earnings are vastly lower than the Jan. 20 win — $128.8 million in December 2011 and $108.8 million in September 2011.

Coney Market earned a $100,000 bonus from the Maryland Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Maryland will receive $49 million in tax revenue from the prize. “So everyone in Maryland wins,” Maryland Lottery Director of Communications Carole Gentry said.