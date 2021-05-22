Maryland authorities seize domain name of bogus virus vaccine website

Federal authorities in Maryland have seized the domain name of a website accused of fraudulently offering to sell COVID-19 vaccines.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Maryland says “COVIDReliefSociety.org” is the 10th virus fraud-related domain name that it has seized since the pandemic began.

In a news release on Thursday, prosecutors say the website promised same-day delivery of COVID-19 vaccines anywhere in the world but actually collected visitors’ personal information to launch phishing attacks and deploy malware.

The site now bears a message that the federal government has seized it.

