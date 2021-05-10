Funeral for slain officer to be held Monday

Funeral services are being held Monday for a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked while responding to a fight.

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Funeral services are being held Monday for a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked while responding to a fight.

Hundreds of officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states and members of the community that Delmar police Cpl. Keith Heacook served are expected to attend.

Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the department, was married and had a 12-year-old son. Authorities say Heacook was attacked by Brandon Wilkerson of Salisbury, Maryland.

Heacook died days later. Wilkerson was charged with attempted murder and other offences and authorities have said the charges will be upgraded to include murder.

There will be an escort from Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware, to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, Maryland.

