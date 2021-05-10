CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Funeral for slain officer…

Funeral for slain officer to be held Monday

The Associated Press

May 10, 2021, 7:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Funeral services are being held Monday for a Delaware police officer who died after authorities say he was attacked while responding to a fight.

Hundreds of officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states and members of the community that Delmar police Cpl. Keith Heacook served are expected to attend.

Heacook, a 22-year veteran of the department, was married and had a 12-year-old son. Authorities say Heacook was attacked by Brandon Wilkerson of Salisbury, Maryland.

Heacook died days later. Wilkerson was charged with attempted murder and other offences and authorities have said the charges will be upgraded to include murder.

There will be an escort from Short Funeral Home in Delmar, Delaware, to Emmanuel Wesleyan Church in Salisbury, Maryland.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Bipartisan USPS reform bill with a 'good chance' of becoming law passes House committee

Congress calls for workforce safety plans for agencies, reskilling oversight and more

Air Force adding more government muscle to its Cloud One platform

Missing military tenant bill of rights provisions to be finished next month

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up