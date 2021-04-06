CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Montgomery Co. approves summer camp rules | Get a ride to Annapolis vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Missing Ridge teens found after 2-day search

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 6:38 PM

Two Maryland brothers have been found safe and alive after they were missing for almost two days from a canoe trip, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.

State and local rescue personnel were sweeping a section of coastal Southern Maryland for the two brothers.

The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department said 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark and 15-year-old Josiah Vladimir Clark, both of Ridge, Maryland, were last seen in the 49000 block of Harry James Road, near Harry James Creek, around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Fire officials from St. Mary’s County and nearby Webster Field joined the search Monday, with the U.S. Coast Guard providing aerial assistance with thermal imaging equipment.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Department and the volunteer fire department said they had enough volunteers to assist with the search.

Ridge VFD spokesman Scot Best said that they had crews out “doing water and air searches” and that the sheriff’s office and DNR were searching the shoreline.

WTOP’s Hannah Parker contributed to this report. 

Missing Ridge residents 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark and 15-year-old Josiah Vladimir Clark are pictured. (Courtesy Ridge VFD)

