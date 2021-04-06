Missing Ridge teens found after 2-day search

Two Maryland brothers have been found safe and alive after they were missing for almost two days from a canoe trip, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

The missing juveniles, Josiah Clark and Jesse Clark have been located safe and unharmed. Thank you to all the volunteers and everyone who assisted in the search. — St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (@firstsheriff) April 6, 2021

State and local rescue personnel were sweeping a section of coastal Southern Maryland for the two brothers.

The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department said 13-year-old Jesse Oleg Clark and 15-year-old Josiah Vladimir Clark, both of Ridge, Maryland, were last seen in the 49000 block of Harry James Road, near Harry James Creek, around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 4.

Fire officials from St. Mary’s County and nearby Webster Field joined the search Monday, with the U.S. Coast Guard providing aerial assistance with thermal imaging equipment.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Department and the volunteer fire department said they had enough volunteers to assist with the search.

Ridge VFD spokesman Scot Best said that they had crews out “doing water and air searches” and that the sheriff’s office and DNR were searching the shoreline.

WTOP’s Hannah Parker contributed to this report.