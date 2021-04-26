Man charged in attacks on Delaware officer, elderly couple

A Maryland man is facing charges of attempted murder and assault in attacks that left a Delaware police officer with life-threatening injuries and elderly couple with serious injuries.

Authorities say Delmar police officer Keith Heacook suffered significant head injuries after responding to a report of a fight at a local residence shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 30-year-old Randon D. Wilkerson of Salisbury attacked Heacook and also assaulted a 73-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman living across the street.

Online court records indicate that Wilkerson has a long criminal history in Maryland and that the attacks occurred on his birthday.

