Vaccine eligibility expands today in Maryland

Maryland is officially moving into the second phase of its vaccination rollout, broadening the list of those who are considered eligible to get a shot.

Maryland is officially moving into the second phase of its vaccination rollout, broadening the list of those who are considered eligible to get a shot.

Marylanders age 60 and over are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Preregistration for an appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites is open to anyone who qualifies within this age group.

Beginning March 30, residents 16 and older with underlying medical conditions will also be eligible.

For Marylanders, here is the vaccine eligibility timeline for Phases 2 & 3: pic.twitter.com/7iVECF65iB — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) March 18, 2021

The move to vaccinate more Marylanders comes as acting Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said that as early as next week, 300,000 to 400,000 doses of the vaccine could be coming to Maryland.

Looking ahead to April 13, Marylanders 55 and over, along with essential workers of all ages in critical industries including construction and the food service industry, will be able to get vaccinated.

The third phase will include all Maryland residents 16 and older beginning April 27. President Joe Biden said the goal is to make all Americans eligible by May.

More Coronavirus news