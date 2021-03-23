CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Vaccine eligibility expands today…

Vaccine eligibility expands today in Maryland

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 5:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland is officially moving into the second phase of its vaccination rollout, broadening the list of those who are considered eligible to get a shot.

Marylanders age 60 and over are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Preregistration for an appointment at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites is open to anyone who qualifies within this age group.

Beginning March 30, residents 16 and older with underlying medical conditions will also be eligible.

The move to vaccinate more Marylanders comes as acting Secretary of Health Dennis Schrader said that as early as next week, 300,000 to 400,000 doses of the vaccine could be coming to Maryland.

Looking ahead to April 13, Marylanders 55 and over, along with essential workers of all ages in critical industries including construction and the food service industry, will be able to get vaccinated.

The third phase will include all Maryland residents 16 and older beginning April 27. President Joe Biden said the goal is to make all Americans eligible by May.

More Coronavirus news

  • Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Navy wants to update cloud-connected apps throughout the fleet as fast as Tesla

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up