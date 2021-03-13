CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland launches pre-registration website for mass vaccination sites

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 13, 2021, 1:36 PM

Maryland has launched a new platform for eligible residents to pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state’s mass vaccination sites.

Once pre-registered, Marylanders will be notified once an appointment is available. Those who register will be able to verify their pre-registration status and reserve an appointment.

Marylanders in Phase 1 eligible populations are now able to pre-register online or by phone through the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

Residents have complained about spending hours on the telephone while on hold and being frustrated by various websites in their quest for a first appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state responded with this new pre-registration website and are hoping that it makes for a smoother process for Marylanders.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Montgomery County health officials say they are one step closer to a mass COVID-19 vaccination site opening at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College — but it likely won’t be until April, at the earliest that the site gets up and running.

There are currently five mass vaccination sites in Maryland including Six Flags in Prince George’s County, the Wicomico Civic Center in Salisbury, M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, the Hagerstown Premium Outlets in Washington County and Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf.

