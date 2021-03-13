Maryland launches pre-registration website for mass vaccination sites

Maryland has launched a new platform for eligible residents to pre-register to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at one of the state's mass vaccination sites.

Once pre-registered, Marylanders will be notified once an appointment is available. Those who register will be able to verify their pre-registration status and reserve an appointment.

Marylanders in Phase 1 eligible populations are now able to pre-register online or by phone through the state’s COVID-19 vaccination support center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

Residents have complained about spending hours on the telephone while on hold and being frustrated by various websites in their quest for a first appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state responded with this new pre-registration website and are hoping that it makes for a smoother process for Marylanders.