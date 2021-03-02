Exploding propane tanks involved in 2 separate Maryland fires

Fire officials in two Maryland counties responded to two separate blazes involving exploding propane tanks within hours of each other on Monday evening.

Nearly a dozen people were displaced after a propane tank exploded in the basement of a Frederick County home on the 10500 block of Old Annapolis Road, between Mt. Pleasant and Libertytown, just after 8:30 p.m.

One man was injured in the resulting fire, which displaced a total of 10 people. Its cause remains under investigation.

Less than two hours later, around 10 p.m., Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched to the 16700 block of Queen Anne Road, just off Crain Highway, where they found a greenhouse in flames with several exploded propane tanks.

More from 16700 Queen Ann Rd: Fire is now out. Crews venting pile of debris. Initial searches are negative. Fire Investigators en route. Mutual aid from @AACoFD. Image from earlier on scene: pic.twitter.com/JuT7qcUIDu — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) March 2, 2021

The second fire spread to nearby woods. Fire crews from neighboring Anne Arundel County were brought in to contain the blaze and help secure the property’s remaining propane tanks.

There are no reported injuries in the second incident. The origin of that fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning.