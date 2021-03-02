CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Exploding propane tanks involved in 2 separate Maryland fires

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

March 2, 2021, 7:43 AM

Fire officials in two Maryland counties responded to two separate blazes involving exploding propane tanks within hours of each other Monday evening.

Nearly a dozen people were displaced after a propane tank exploded in the basement of a Frederick County home on the 10500 block of Old Annapolis Road, between Mt. Pleasant and Libertytown, just after 8:30 p.m.

One man was injured in the resulting fire, which displaced a total of 10 people. Its cause remains under investigation.

Less than two hours later, around 10 p.m., Prince George’s County firefighters were dispatched to the 16700 block of Queen Anne Road, just off Crain Highway, where they found a greenhouse in flames with several exploded propane tanks.

The second fire spread to nearby woods. Fire crews from neighboring Anne Arundel County were brought in to contain the blaze and help secure the property’s remaining propane tanks.

There are no reported injuries in the second incident. The origin of that fire remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

