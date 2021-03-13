CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California COVID-19 variants in Va. | In-person learning in Md. | DC vaccine update | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Baltimore to keep tougher COVID-19 restrictions in place

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 3:25 PM

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has enacted an order to maintain the city’s COVID-19 limitations.

Scott’s order comes despite Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision to ease most capacity restrictions.

The Baltimore Sun reports that under Scott’s order, the city’s restaurants and bars will continue to seat patrons at 50% capacity outdoors and 25% indoors.

Retailers, fitness centers, libraries, museums, casinos, barber shops and salons, as well as theaters and outdoor entertainment venues, can entertain a quarter of their maximum volume of customers.

During a news conference Friday, Scott said his administration would continue to follow the science and would not change course based on the decisions of Hogan and neighboring county leaders.

