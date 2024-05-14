Montgomery County students will have the chance to decorate their graduation caps

The decision was made to answer what some considered an equity issue as 17 high schools forbid the practice while others allowed the decorating of caps.

Graduates at all public high schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, will be allowed to add their own personal touch to the top of their graduation caps. The decision was made to answer what some considered an equity issue as 17 high schools forbid the practice while others allowed the decorating of caps.

“You have schools across the street from one another where you’re able to do it at one school and not at another school,” said Peter Moran, head of the Office of School Support and Well-Being for Montgomery County Public Schools.

Moran said some of the concerns expressed by school administrators was the need to monitor hundreds of student’s caps and intervene if any caps violate the dress code, which forbids hurtful and political messages.

“The difficult part right now is deeming what is inappropriate versus what is free speech, and that’s kind of a delicate balance,” Moran said.

The measure to allow students to personalize their caps was introduced by board of education member Rebecca Smondrowski, who represents District 2.

Smondrowski said part of the parameters set by a school’s principal would be that designs can’t be hurtful, harmful or political.

In supporting the measure, District 1 board member Grace Rivera-Oven said she was a bit torn moving into the vote but it came down to deciding what is best for students.

“Sometimes we rule with fear of what could happen, but I think young people are more in tune with what is right and wrong,” Rivera-Oven said.

Data doesn’t show students will abuse the privilege, according to District 3 board member Julia Yang.

“We have to trust that if our education has worked, that our students and the supermajority of them will make good judgment,” Yang said.

The change will kick in just in time for the upcoming graduation season, which begins on May 30.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.