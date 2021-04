Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Tuesday.

Six people were taken to the hospital after a crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway on Tuesday.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. on the southbound lanes of the parkway at Powder Mill Road.

U.S. Park Police said four cars were involved in the crash.

Six people were hospitalized, including one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

All southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway were closed for about two hours but reopened at 2:15 p.m.