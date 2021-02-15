CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
New U.Md. degree aims to tackle vulnerability and violence reduction

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

February 15, 2021, 9:30 PM

The University of Maryland is starting a new program that aims to tackle violence reduction.

Citing the pandemic underscoring race-based violence, domestic violence, political violence and others, the University of Maryland Graduate School in Baltimore has partnered with the Centre for Trust Peace and Social Relations at Coventry University in the U.K. to offer a graduate degree and certificate in vulnerability and violence reduction starting this fall.

“Students in this innovative international degree program will have the opportunity to explore critical approaches to the understanding of vulnerability and risk within communities challenged by violence,” a university news release said.

The master’s degree is a 30-credit program that will be conducted primarily online, and it’s designed for community activists, law enforcement officers, government officials, and others who work in communities. The certificate is a 12-credit program.

The deadline to apply is July 1.

