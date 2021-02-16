Bill would redirect student funds toward school of choice in Md.

After Maryland Democrats successfully pushed through a multi-billion dollar education reform bill last week, one Republican lawmaker has proposed pandemic-related education legislation of her own.

HB0939, introduced by Del. Lauren Arikan, R-Harford and Baltimore counties, would, under the condition that a school district fails to open in-person instruction by the fall, give parents the option to reallocate the public school funds of their child toward an alternative school.

Arikan told the Capital News Service she has heard many concerning stories in parenting and education groups online about the devastating impact of virtual schooling on students.

